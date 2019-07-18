Gulf Coast Mental Health Center to close its doors at clinics in four South Mississippi counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A multi-county mental health provider in South Mississippi will shut its doors next month due to a lack of funding.
Gulf Coast Mental Health announced Tuesday in a letter to county supervisors that they will not be able to provide funding for services after Aug. 11, 2019. Employees at Gulf Coast Mental Health told WLOX they were notified Thursday about the closure.
Gulf Coast Mental Health Center serves Harrison, Hancock, Stone, and Pearl River counties, with outpatient clinics located in each county. The regional center also has two residential homes, a crisis stabilization unit for those who are civilly committed, and programs for people with severe mental disorders and developmental disabilities.
In the letter to county supervisors, the clinic’s board of commissioners say they will begin referring all clients to community providers. Because the clinic receives state and federal funds, the Department of Mental Health will be notified to provide assistance with placing the residents in the two supervised living group homes. The letter says assistance will also be requested on how to discontinue the other services, including the crisis stabilization unit.
No new admissions will be taken after Aug. 1, 2019, said the letter, adding that all involuntary commitments through the chancery court will be sent directly to state hospitals.
Gulf Coast Mental Health Center offers outpatient services to residents in the four counties, which includes a medication clinic and case management for children and adults. Those locations are:
- Harrison County Main Office, 1600 Broad Ave, Gulfport
- Biloxi Satellite Office, 228 Rue Petit Bois, Biloxi
- Hancock County Satellite Office, 819-B Central Ave., Bay St. Louis
- Pearl River County Satellite Office, 211 Hwy. 11 South, Picayune
- Stone County Satellite Office, 200 Coastal Paper Ave., Wiggins
Gulf Coast Mental Health also has a crisis stabilization unit, which is a residential treatment facility for patients who are civilly committed from Harrison, Hancock, Stone, and Pearl River counties.
Two group homes - one for men and one for women - are also operated by the program, providing care for people who are seriously mentally ill. Additionally, two psychosocial clubhouse programs are also available in Waveland and Long Beach that provide additional services people with mental illness.
According to Gulf Coast Mental Health’s website, the program receive funds through federal block grants, Medicaid reimbursement, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, county taxes, contractual agreements, fees for services, and contributions, both direct and through the United Way.
The multi-county regional commission that governs the program is made up on one supervisor from each county.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.