Gaming Commission approves new casino site in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for a new casino in Hancock County. The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday gave site approval to Cure Land Company's proposed gaming site in Lakeshore.
The site is located on South Beach Boulevard, near the Silver Slipper Casino.
The company posted its legal notice on March 6th, 2019 in the Sea Coast Echo. In the notice, Cure Land Company said it would would develop a casino with 40,000 square feet of gaming space, 1100 slot machines, and 22 table games.
There are also plans for a 300-room hotel on 98.5 acres on South Beach Boulevard.
Cure Land Company is a well-known local developer in Hancock County. The company is currently building “The Pearl Hotel” at the corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard in downtown Bay St. Louis. The upscale 4-story, multi-million dollar hotel will feature 59 luxury rooms.
