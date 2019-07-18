Community breakfast gives Gulfport residents, leaders time to chat

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - They call it a laid-back chance to get to know people. The 18th Annual North Gulfport Civic Club Community Breakfast, held at the Good Deeds Community Center, is breakfast with a purpose.
"It's a great opportunity for the people in the community to come out and sit down with their elected officials with the chief of police, the fire department and just have a casual conversation,” said Melvin Ray, North Gulfport Civic Club member. “This is not a political event, but it's a chance for all those elected officials to come out. It's very laid back, it's early in the morning, but it's a chance to come out and meet somebody.
They also say it’s about the three “G’s”...good food, good people, and good conversation.
