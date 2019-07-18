Camp Fabulous visits Mississippi Civil Rights Tour during ninth summer of learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A camp, especially for young African American girls, begins its educational segment with a Civil Rights Tour that includes stops in Jackson and the Mississippi Delta.
Camp Fabulous is in its ninth year of sessions on the Bible, government, ACT Preparation and fun.
“He said we began doing this, attitudes changed,” said the Minnie White Watson while describing Evers’ boycott of Clarksdale businesses.
The Medgar Evers Historic House curator met Evers while in college in 1960 and told Camp Fabulous participants how the slain World War II veteran motivated youth to overcome injustice.
During the first leg of their Civil Rights Tour members of the girls summer camp learn about the life Medgar Evers while standing in the house where he was assassinated.
“He did a lot of things to help us get our justice,” said Faizah Clark of Holmes county.
The 13-year-old said she’s learning things that aren’t taught in school.
“They just don’t put it in the curriculum,” added Clark. “So it’s like a good learning."
This is the third summer Jaymee Epps of Austin Texas is attending Camp Fabulous.
She’s confused as to why her classes have only taught about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I realize that a lot of people, they worked really hard for us to have what we have now. Even though sometimes we are still struggling,” said Epps.
Fifteen girls ages eight to 17, from Mississippi, Alabama and Texas, are participating in the week long camp.
“A lot of them don’t know who Medgar was,” said White Watson. “I think I see in their faces once they hear the story I think I see a change”.
The camp’s founder and director, Dr. Edelia, “Jay” Carthan, wanted to take the girls to their voting rights roots.
“With this being the 100th year for women earning the right to vote I wanted to teach the girls you know it was white women that had the right to vote,” said Carthan. “We got the right to vote in the voting rights act. So just teaching them a little bit about their history”.
Wednesday’s trip included a trip to the Smith Robertson Museum and ended with a visit to the Mississippi State Capitol.
Thursday the next leg of the Civil Rights Tour takes them to the Emmett Till Museum in Glendora and the Fannie Lou Hamer Memorial Garden in Ruleville.
