Stennis Space Center houses hidden federal city

"To give you scale, there are 5,000 people that come to Stennis every day for work, more than 3,000 of those come into to something other than NASA Work, so the federal city comprises more than half the work that goes on here at Stennis Space Center,” he added. “I think the average South Mississippian would be surprised at the scope of activities and the scope of mission that happen at Stennis beyond the smoke and fire that NASA creates.”