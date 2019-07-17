Senate confirmation hearings begin for Judge Sul Ozerden of Gulfport

“Judge Ozerden has impeccable credentials, and it is clear he is very well qualified—by ability, education, and experience—to serve as an appellate judge,” Hyde-Smith said. “Judge Ozerden is a man who is admired by all who come to know him and is a widely respected person of great integrity. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will be enhanced by his presence. I am proud of the recommendation Senator Wicker, the late Senator Cochran, and President Trump have made to the Senate, and I urge the Judiciary Committee to approve this nomination.”