90s are back and are here to stay

As you could tell by yesterday’s heat, the 90s are back. And the forecast looks like they’re here to stay all week. Our generally rain-free weather trend will continue across South Mississippi today, with only an isolated thunderstorm or two possible expected. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will be common across the area for the rest of this week. And a south wind will bring plenty of humidity off the Gulf like a typical summer pattern, allowing each afternoon to feel like 100 to 105 degrees. Little to no change to this pattern is expected for the rest of this week. A few more pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And perhaps even higher rain chances for next week as a front nears our region from the north.