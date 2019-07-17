Police arrest suspect in Monday night shooting at Gautier gas station

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police have arrested 23-year-old Jamyrian Quinn without incident. Quinn is being charged with murder Wednesday.
Police began searching for Quinn after they responded to a shooting that happened Monday, July 15. The shooting happened at Pure Gas station on Ladnier Road in Gautier.
Courtney Todd, 38, of Moss Point died as a result of the shooting.
According to police, officers and personnel with Acadian Ambulance provided medical assistance at the scene, but Todd died from his injuries.
Residents in the area who heard gunshots went to see what happened and shared memories of Todd.
“He would fix cars. He was a jack of all trades. Everybody loved him, and my family loved him,” said Breanna Johnson. “I don’t really know too many people that disliked him, and you know, I just want to pray for his family, our family, and the other families, everybody involved. I just want to wish good graces on everybody and hopefully justice can be brought about to this situation.”
Before Quinn’s arrest, police brought 25-year-old Parish Ladaven Raper into custody and charged him with accessory after the fact of murder Tuesday.
Quinn’s bond has been set at $100,000.
If anyone has any information about the crime please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.