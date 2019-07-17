Pascagoula officials hold groundbreaking for latest ballfield

“When you look around, it’s obvious construction has already begun and is well underway. The reason is this: our council and administration have been so focused on cleaning up city government, righting our fiscal ship, and working for you, that we really haven’t stopped and celebrated our successes, and this is one of them. We can proudly say, today, that this city is on track for great things – and this project is a symbol of what is to come in the years ahead as we rebuild, redevelop and reinvigorate our hometown,” Maxwell said.