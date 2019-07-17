Pascagoula officials hold groundbreaking for latest ballfield

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new baseball field in Pascagoula Wednesday morning.
“When this complex is completed, which is scheduled for February of 2020, all our youth leagues will be able to play here. Right now, I am proud to report that we are on schedule for completion as projected,” said Mayor Dane Maxwell.
There are currently six ball fields, three for softball and three for baseball, The groundbreaking was held for the seventh, Championship Ballfield.
“When you look around, it’s obvious construction has already begun and is well underway. The reason is this: our council and administration have been so focused on cleaning up city government, righting our fiscal ship, and working for you, that we really haven’t stopped and celebrated our successes, and this is one of them. We can proudly say, today, that this city is on track for great things – and this project is a symbol of what is to come in the years ahead as we rebuild, redevelop and reinvigorate our hometown,” Maxwell said.
The project is scheduled to be completed in February of 2020. Funding came from the 2017 prepared food tax that funded the recreation bond.
