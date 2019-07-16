Hot with little rain this week

Summer is here to stay! We’ll be warm and muggy through Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 70s. Thankfully, the sky should remain mostly clear if you want to see the full moon.
The heat and humidity are back Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index will be near 100-105. Only isolated showers and storms are possible.
As high pressure weakens this weekend, we’ll have a slightly better chance for rain. Highs will be near 90.
