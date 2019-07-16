High heat index this week

We are going to be very hot and humid for the next few days. It does look like we are going to see a few more showers this weekend and possibly even more by the beginning of the new week as a front nears the area.
The question remains, will it move through South Mississippi or stall to our north? Climatology tells us it will stall, but we can sure hope for a rare mid-July frontal passage. IF it passes, we could get a pretty big dip in our humidity.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and possible storms. The heat index will climb into the 100° to 108°+ range. Take your heat precautions seriously, and try to stay cool!