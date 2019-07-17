Hancock County using surveillance cameras to crack down on illegal tire dumping

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of David Depreo’s job is looking for clues in nasty tire piles.
“When I get a report, of a dumping like this, I’ll go out and try to get identifying information,” said Depreo, the county solid waste and zoning enforcement officer. “We will definitely prosecute somebody if we find that they've dumped illegally like this.”
Among the worst areas are along Bayou Lacroix Road in the Stennis Buffer Zone, away from residential areas, but that doesn’t matter to Depreo.
“We don’t want this anywhere in our county," he said.
He said many of the offenders begin with good intentions that turn bad.
“A lot of it is, they’re finding out they can’t dump it at the dump and instead of going to the proper place with it, a lot of people are just lazy and throw it off the side of the road right here near the dump," he said.
Signage has already been placed warning against illegal dumping, and it seems to be working.
“Amazingly enough, our signs that we’ve been putting out in strategic locations have been working very well,” Depreo said.
The problem tends to move to other places, and now the county is putting up surveillance cameras to help keep the illegal dumping under control.
The cameras, costing about $2,000, came from a grant by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The cleanup is part of a larger effort in Hancock County through its Love It; Don’t Trash It campaign.
“We realize that this is the southwest corridor of Mississippi,” Depreo said. “And it is important for us to get all the tourism, economic development and home-sale dollars that we can, and by cleaning up this county, we’re trying to be proactive.”
To find out where to legally dump items in Hancock County, CLICK HERE.
