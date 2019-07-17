Gulfport resident fed up with overgrowth near home, wants something done

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Overgrowth along the railroad tracks in Gulfport has David Starling fed up. The Gulfport resident isn’t too fond of the unkept area just beyond his backyard fence.
More than a year ago, he reached out to WLOX to ask CSX and city officials to do something about the tall weeds and grass between the tracks and his home on Collins Boulevard. Even though work was done last year to cutback overgrowth, he said it’s still a big problem.
“That’s a mess. That’s a mess, and it shouldn’t be that way,” he said.
Starling said he’s not just bothered by the way it looks, but he’s also worried about the insects and vermin that call the overgrowth home.
“It’s rat-infested, mosquito-infested, and Lord knows what’s all in there, and it’s a nuisance, and something really needs to be done with it,” he explained.
For years, Starling said he’s been contacting CSX and Gulfport city officials, trying to get someone to cut back the area. The area is a CSX right of way, meaning the city doesn’t have access to it, though in September of last year, the city did mow and cut different areas along the tracks.
Starling said near his home, it’s still overgrown.
“You can see there’s overgrowth. There’s weeds taller than I am. I don’t know what’s back there, and I really don’t want to know,” he said.
City officials told WLOX that CSX is supposed to cut the right of way four to five times a year but said CSX hasn’t been doing that, so the city maintains what it can.
Officials also said there are areas they physically can’t reach, such as those bordering Starling’s neighborhood.
Starling said he hopes something can be worked out.
“I would be ecstatic to find out that this is mowed and cleared out like it should be,” he said.
WLOX reached out to CSX for a response. So far, they have not given a response, but we will update this article when they do.
