Gulfport man pleads guilty to beating homeless man with pipe

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A homeless man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder two years after attacking another homeless man at a camp in Gulfport.
James Christopher Woodard, 33, admitted in court this week that he beat 55-year-old Ronald Spencer Jr. to death with a pipe in 2017. Spencer, who was also homeless, died two days later.
The investigation began on July 14, 2017, when Woodard called his father and told him he had just beaten a man. Woodard’s father contacted police, who responded to the homeless encampment at 28th Street and 30th Avenue where the attack happened.
There, police found Spencer in a tent suffering from severe wounds to his head and face. Witnesses told police they saw Woodard and Spencer get into a fight that morning. Spencer was taken to the hospital, where he died a few days later.
According to prosecutors, investigators found a pipe near the homeless camp that was stained with blood. After being analyzed by the crime lab, the blood on the pipe matched the victim’s blood. Authorities say Spencer’s blood was also found on Woodard’s shorts after he was apprehended.
Woodard’s trial for the murder was set to begin next week. Instead, he entered a guilty plea this week. Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Roger Clark sentenced him to 30 years. Because he is a habitual offender, he will have to serve the entire sentence day for day and will not be eligible for early release or parole.
After hearing the sentence, Woodard told the judge that he was using a lot of drugs at the time of the murder and apologized for causing Spencer’s death. He then asked Judge Clark to allow him to get drug and alcohol treatment while he is in prison.
Assistant District Attorneys Patti Simpson and Mitch Owen prosecuted the case.
