Biloxi seeking grant money for Point Cadet Marina Restoration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is looking to be granted money from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund to bring new changes to the Point Cadet Marina.
The restoration fund is administered by the Mississippi Development Authority.
For a small window of time, the development authority is accepting applications for various redevelopment projects in the state.
The city council voted to approve sending an application for a grant and committed to match it by using a portion of the port money the city receives from the county.
The city may also be looking to bring new docks to the marina along with other amenities. A few upgrades seem to appeal to marina tenants.
“This is one of the nicest marinas around here. We like it the best," said Capt. Tamm, a marina tenant. "It would be great if they did some renovations or some upgrades.”
Point Cadet has a good bit of boats docked there already. It appears the city hopes that by improving the space, it will become one of the most popular marinas on the Coast.
“I think a lot more people would come if they had some work done on it,” Tamm added.
One of the changes suggested from marina tenants is floating docks.
“Floating docks would be the best option in my mind, and I’ve been to hundreds of marinas,” Tamm said.
Improvements to security are also being discussed for the marina's future.
In addition to the Point Cadet marina, the city has also turned in applications for Popps Ferry Extension Road and the Saenger theater.
