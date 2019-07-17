Biloxi man accused of firing shots at another man after argument

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is behind bars after allegedly pointing a gun at another man and firing shots.
Rashaud Martin, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he and another man got into an argument in the 2200 block of Pass Road. During the argument, Martin reportedly fired the gun towards the other man. The shots did not strike the victim or anyone else.
Martin was arrested and taken to Harrison County jail, where he was held on a $500,000 bond.
