Be Local: Pass Christian business offers unique products for entire community

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Local businesses are the backbone of coastal Mississippi’s economy. They generate sales tax revenue, create jobs and contribute to tourism. WLOX is encouraging people to “be local” and support our neighbors in communities around South Mississippi.
Pass Christian Olive Oils and Vinegars, on the corner of Davis Avenue and Second Street, sells unique products. They showcase olive oils and vinegar mixed with herbs, fruits and even chocolate. The olives come from private estates, much like wine vineyards from around the world. Most of us are accustomed to oil and vinegar salad dressings.
These unique mixtures can be used for baking, marinating meat and even as dessert toppings.
Owner Kyla Jacobs is mixing up a classic.
“We’re doing the Tuscan herb, which is our number one seller, with our traditional aged balsamic,” she said.
Jacobs opened the store in 2013. Naturally fused and infused virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars make for a wide variety of flavors. The shop has developed a loyal following.
Jacobs is a firm believer in personal service and getting to know everything about her customers.
“It helps keep the community thriving. I think when you’re connecting and making personal relationships, I think it’s so important because they’re the people who keep us here,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs thought it was extremely important to incorporate the name Pass Christian into her business to give it that local flavor. When she opened a second store in Ocean Springs she did the same thing there, naming the shop Ocean Springs Olive Oils and Vinegars.
Pass Christian Olive Oils and Vinegars caters to both local customers and tourists. The two groups feed off each other and the surrounding businesses all benefit. Visitors from out of town are important, and online activity is critical.
But in Jacob’s mind, having strong support from local shoppers is the most important ingredient in the recipe for success.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here. That’s something that is very important to us. Also, locals bring in a sense of community and being united. That’s very important in business. It’s important to have a local backbone because it’s the people who make you,” she explained.
Pass Christian Olive Oils and Vinegars features more than 60 varieties or flavors. When you go in the store, you can test different combinations.
