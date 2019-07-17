Barry delays Bonnet Carre Spillway closing again

Montz, La. (WVUE) - The closing of the Bonnet Carre Spillway has been delayed yet again, the Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday (July 16).
The Corps originally expected to begin closing bays this week, but rain up north due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry have pushed their plan back.
While many people have said the spillway’s already prolonged opening has had devastating effects on the local fishing industry and environment, one young fisherman has enjoyed at least one benefit.
Seth Naquin, 13, was cleaning up in his new favorite fishing spot on the spillway Monday,
“We come about every other few days," he said.
Naquin pulled in a rare albino catfish from the Mississippi River water rushing into the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
“Well a few people told me it was one in a million. I don’t know how much I believe that, but it’s a pretty rare catch," he said.
Naquin said he is enjoying the bounty.
“Usually we go fishing for bass and stuff," Naquin. "This is way different.”
Still, his professional counter parts are praying Naquin fishing ground dries up soon. Low salinity levels are plaguing Lake Pontchartrain’s waters and nearby fishing grounds, devastating the oyster and crab catch. Fertilizers from farm runoff have also fueled toxic algae, depleting oxygen levels and worsening the situation.
It’s been a record breaking spillway opening and many are anxious to see these gates closed, so the ecosystem has a chance to get back to normal, but additional rainfall from Barry looks to push the previous forecasted closure another 10 days. The Corps now say they expect to begin the process on July 28.
Jeff Graschel works with the lower Mississippi River Forecast Center to help create a forecast for river levels, based on rainfall and runoff in the basin.
“The river on the lower part of the Mississippi River comes up very slowly, but then goes down very slowly, so it’s a very slow process," Graschel said. “You’re draining 41 percent of the country, so it’s rainfall in the Ohio valley and the Mississippi valley and the Missouri valley that makes its way down through here.”
Which is exactly where much of the rain from Barry is now falling. Fortunately Graschel said it won’t be enough to cause serious rises, but it will slow down the fall, meaning Mississippi River levels are expected to stay higher for a while longer.
“We are seeing the falls, and good falls, on the northern Mississippi River and Ohio. They are going to come. It’s just taking a little bit longer," Graschel said.
The Army Corps of Engineers said when the gauge at the spillway reaches 21 feet, it will be safe for workers to begin closing the 168 open bays.
Graschel said forecasters expect the new closure timeline to hold. However, Mississippi River levels will remain high -- near 15 feet at the Carrollton gauge -- through the peak of hurricane season.
