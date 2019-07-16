WATCH LIVE: Round 1 of Gulf Coast Idol auditions begin tonight in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Could you be the next American Idol? WLOX is looking for that one great voice to represent South Mississippi on the hit ABC reality show.
The first round of 2019′s Gulf Coast Idol competition begins tonight with auditions taking place at IP Resort in Biloxi. The grand prize winner of Gulf Coast Idol will win $2,500 and a Silver Ticket to skip the American Idol audition lines and perform directly for the show’s executive producers.
Beginning at 6pm tonight, we’ll live stream the auditions right here on WLOX.com. You can watch live in the video player below:
You’ll also be able to hear from each of the contestants backstage immediately after they perform on the WLOX Facebook page:
If you missed the first round of auditions, a second round will be held July 23, 2019. Find more information on how to register here>> https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/can-you-sing-enter-here/
The top ten from both weeks of try-outs will be selected to compete in the finals, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. One Gulf Coast Idol will then be selected that night. The public is invited to all the auditions.
A “Fan Favorite” will also be chosen from the remaining Top Ten by voting on Gulf Coast Weekend after they are announced. That winner will receive a $2,500 prize from the IP Resort and Spa.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.