T-Shirts created by theatre community to help Save Our Saenger

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Saenger Theatre still sits in downtown Biloxi, empty and in desperate need of repair. A t-shirt designed to raise money for the theatre’s repair is now available.
In a city council meeting back in June, council members asked that those who love the building the most, help in the effort to renovate the iconic Biloxi building.
Those efforts begin with a fundraising t-shirt designed by coast thespian Autumn Leith. Leith grew up in the coast theatre community because her mother was an active performer on the coast.
“I wanted to design this shirt because I saw the community coming together, the family that I joined when I was younger, all these friends and experiences that I had all of these people were coming together to renovate such an important place in the Gulf Coast, not only historically, but just within our community," Leith said.
