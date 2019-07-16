50 Years Since Moon Landing: Stennis rocket engine testing spans generations

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 astronauts blasted off for their historic journey to the moon. The engines that propelled them into space were tested and perfected at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.
Those involved say as far as engine testing goes, the testing is a generational thing, from Apollo to the Space Shuttle, to the SLS missions, which are coming.
"These assets were used back in the 1960′s for the Apollo rockets, which were used to bring our astronauts to the moon,” said Joe Schuyler, Stennis engineering test operations director. “After the Apollo era was over, we transitioned these stands, and they were used through the entire Space Shuttle era.
Next on the testing pad is the Space Launch System or Artemis.
“Now, we're transitioning over to RS-25 engines, which are updates of the Space Shuttle engines,” Schuyler added. “They're slightly more powerful and more efficient and incorporate some new manufacturing technologies.”
There’s also plenty of history at the B2 test stand, which has also undergone plenty of upgrades since the old days.
"We had to redo the structural... all the electrical, all the mechanical piping systems and bring it back up to speed,” said Barry Robinson, B2 core stage test manager.
Meaning the core stage of the SLS system will end up on the other side of the stand mounted with four engines for testing.
"We’re performing a green run test of this core stage as if it were flying,’ said Ryan Roberts, B2 test stand director.
But this week, the memories of Apollo are flying throughout Stennis.
“A lot of us really don’t understand what happened and how exciting it was,” Roberts added. “To watch that and see the details of what we’re doing here, it’s exciting to be a part of it.”
