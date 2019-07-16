State representative candidate kills wife, himself inside Marshall Co. medical clinic

POTTS CAMP, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Marshall County are investigating a shooting at a medical clinic. The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said a man went into the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp and shot his wife, who worked there as a receptionist.
WMC has confirmed the identity of the couple through the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Dickerson said Carl Robinson, who was running for state representative of District 5, shot his wife Latoya Thompson before killing himself. Thompson was flown to the hospital where she later died.
Investigators say the two were in the middle of a divorce.
