From raindrops to sweat drops, our pattern is changing to a hotter one.

As Barry’s remnants pull inland, away from the Gulf Coast, we’ll finally see a change in our weather pattern today. For Tuesday, there will be less rain across coastal Mississippi and and more heat rain. While a few showers and storms will still be around, most of us may not see any rain at all today. And even those locations that do see rain today, there will still also be many rain-free hours. With less rain and less cloud cover around, high temperatures will be able to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s across our area. High pressure strengthening to our east will keep us with an onshore flow this week. This will bring plenty of humidity off the Gulf like a typical summer pattern, allowing each afternoon to feel like 100 to 105 degrees. Little to no change to this pattern is expected for the rest of this week.