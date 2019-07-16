Congressman Palazzo leads House in moment of silence for Hancock County teen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Congressman Steven Palazzo led the House of Representatives in a moment of silence Tuesday to honor and remember the life of Emily Goss.
Goss tragically lost her life July 12, 2019 after a head-on collision in Hancock County. The 17-year-old girl was set to begin her senior year at Hancock High School, where she was a captain of the cheer team.
Palazzo's full remarks are included below:
Mr. Speaker,
I rise today to celebrate the life of Ms. Emily Kathryn Goss of Caesar, Mississippi whose life was unfortunately cut short on July 12, at the age of 17.
Emily was a captain of the cheer team at Hancock High School where she would have been a senior this upcoming fall semester. She was a hard-working honor student who stayed active in various clubs. When she wasn’t at school, Emily worked at the Countryside Diner and was also a babysitter.
Emily is remembered for being a loving, kind-hearted, young woman who was always smiling and loved life. She was a faithful member of her youth group at Union Baptist Church.
She is survived by her parents Kevin and Christina Goss, as well as her sister Elise, who she shared an inseparable bond with. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they grieve the loss of Emily.
Mr. Speaker, at this time I ask the House to join me in a moment of silence to honor the life of Ms. Emily Kathryn Goss.[moment of silence]
Thank you, Mr. Speaker
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.