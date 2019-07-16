Man charged with stealing $12K necklace from shopping mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man has been charged with grand larceny after being accused of stealing a $12,000 necklace from a Hattiesburg jewelry store.
Stephen Dwayne Williams, 37, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police after being wanted for grand larceny.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Williams on July 2 after identifying him as the suspect that stole the necklace from Kay Jewelers at the Turtle Creek Mall on May 14, according to Hattiesburg police.
Williams was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.