Man shot outside Gautier gas station just steps away from where children played

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a murder after a man was killed outside a gas station in Gautier.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Stop and Go on Ladnier Road, which sits in a residential area and across the street from youth athletic fields.
Crime scene tape surrounded the store as authorities investigated the area. Dozens of neighbors gathered across the street to watch police work.
The victim has not yet been identified by authorities but WLOX spoke with residents in the area who heard gunshots and came to see what happened. They knew the man who died.
Some say they knew the victim others say they heard gunshots and came to see what happened.
“He would fix cars; he was a jack of all trades. Everybody loved him, and my family loved him,” said Breanna Johnson. “I don’t really know too many people that disliked him and, you know, I just want to pray for his family, our family, and the other families, everybody involved. I just want to wish good graces on everybody and hopefully justice can be brought about to this situation.”
Because the shooting happened during broad daylight in such a public area - only steps away from a park and a busy street - it’s likely that there were eyewitnesses. Anyone who has information that can help authorities is encouraged to contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.