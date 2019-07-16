Decomposed body found in Gautier identified as missing man

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The badly decomposed body of a man that was found in Gautier last week has been identified.
Authorities say Christian Burdine, 29 of Gautier, is the victim. At this time, it’s unclear how Burdine died, said police. His body was found Thursday, July 11, in a wooded area just south of the railroad tracks at Dolphin Drive and Bonita Drive.
A photo ID was found on Burdine’s body when he was discovered but because the body was so badly decomposed, authorities relied on the state crime lab to make a positive identification. At this time, police haven’t said how Burdine died and if there was any foul play involved. The case is still under investigation.
Burdine was reported missing by family members to Gautier Police on July 5 after walking off a job site, said authorities.
