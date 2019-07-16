Concerned Diamondhead residents receive vital training on human trafficking awareness

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Millions of people across the world are affected by human trafficking each and every day. With that in mind, some Coast leaders and concerned citizens are taking action. Dozens gathered at Diamondhead city hall for human trafficking awareness training Monday.
The training tackles misconceptions about human trafficking, as well as some signs concerned citizens could look for. The event was put on by the Ward 1 neighborhood watch, and members of the Homeland Security. While the training only lasted an hour, many found it be quite useful.
“I think it is exceptionally important because community involvement is what gets those cops out there," said Kari Burton. "Because there is only so many of them, but we live it and breath it every day. So, to be able to take that knowledge and expand that knowledge base beyond the walls of a police force is really important because see something say something.”
Which is a message that seemed to resonate with many as some drove all the way from Biloxi to get more information.
“It was a fantastic presentation. We had a wonderful group of residents here tonight," said city manager Michael Reso. "One person said they drove all the way from Biloxi to be here. So, there is definitely a need for the education, and I am happy to have Homeland Security here providing it for us.”
If you see suspicious activity or believe you have information on a possible human trafficking incident, you can reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888.
