CMR: Spillway closure delayed another week due to Barry, but toxins not as strong

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway could be closed within a week, said marine officials on Tuesday, but the impacts could last for months.
The Commission on Marine Resources met Tuesday morning to discuss how Hurricane Barry, which hit Louisiana over the weekend, affected the spillway and the freshwater intrusion.
According to Commission Executive Director Joe Spraggins, the Army Corps of Engineers is reporting that the closure of the spillway could be delayed five to seven days from the original date. The spillway was initially set to close later this week.
That means it will take a week to close the gates and another week for the water to stop flowing. With that timeline in mind, it could be mid-August before the intrusion of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound ceases.
Spraggins said that once the algae dies, it will sink to the bottom of the Sound and release toxins, which will likely cause a fish kill.
Crab and shrimp populations are still being studied. One staggering fact Spraggins reported at the meeting are the June numbers of shrimp harvesting. Usually, shrimpers see around 2 million pounds each June; this year, there were only 500,000 pounds of shrimp reported.
However, Spraggins said while all testing stations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are still showing signs of algae, it’s not as colorful and doesn’t seem to have toxins as strong as have been seen recently along the coast.
That change came about because even though there are still toxins present in the water due to the algae, the levels are significantly lower. In fact, Spraggins said that the toxin levels aren't even registering on tests performed on seafood, making seafood safe to eat.
The lower toxins are also causing the CMR to consider a different type of warning than before. Instead of announcing a beach closure on MDEQ's monitoring website, the page now has a water contact warning in effect.
The water contact warning still advises people and their pets to avoid water contact, such as swimming or wading, due to the blue-green harmful algal bloom. However, there are no beach advisories in place because the sand can still be enjoyed.
Marine officials do advise that if you see any blue-green algae washed up on the sand, that you do not touch it and immediately alert MDEQ or any Emergency Management Agency office.
MDEQ will continue to test the water every day at each beach monitoring station. Once there is a two to three day period where no algae is found, they will continue to test for toxins. Once another two to three days goes by where no toxins are found, then all the water contact advisories will be canceled. However, it could be as late as October before that happens, said Spraggins.
