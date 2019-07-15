Youth at Waveland church donate trikes for ‘differently-abled’ children

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Two South Mississippi children got a big surprise over the weekend thanks to a church in Waveland.
Youth at St. Clare Catholic Church saved up their money for nearly a year to donate to AMBUCS, a nonprofit that builds tricycles for people with disabilities.
For almost a year, the children saved all of their money, not using it on parties or any other fun stuff for themselves. On Sunday, they were able to donate $13,500 to AMBUCS.
That money provided both a four-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy with the specially-adapted trikes. After spending more than a year on a wait list to get a bike, those two children can now ride with their friends.
The children at the church did not know the two kids who were getting the trikes. With St. Clare Catholic Church celebrating its 100th anniversary, it’s that kind of giving spirit that church leaders hope to see from the future generation.
“This is a way of beginning our next 100 years with an act of charity, of being able to reach out to somebody they’ve never met and provide them with something that will give them a little bit better chance at life, at movement and getting around and finding the spirit of life," said Father Jacob Matthew Smith.
The trikes are designed for disabled children to provide improved strength, tone, and coordination. They have the ability to be expanded and modified as the children grow bigger.
“I, my club, all of the AMBUCS across the United States are extremely grateful for this donation," said Hewitt Wheless with AMBUCS National. "Y’all just don’t know what it means. We are the best kept secret in the United States.”
AMBUCS is a national nonprofit that makes and gives away therapeutic tricycles. With over 5,000 members in more than 150 chapters across 30 states, the Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program gives away about 3,500 trikes each year.
For more information on the Gulf Coast chapter of AMBUCS, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
