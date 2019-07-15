Wet for some on Monday, drier for the rest of this week

A flash flood watch remains in effect today for parts of South MS. Bands of tropical showers and storms at times will be capable of producing torrential rainfall. Flash flooding may result under these bands. Depending on rainfall trends, some area rivers and streams may be in flood. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. Today’s best rain chances should be closer to Louisiana along I-59 in areas like Poplarville and Picayune. Lower rain chances for areas closer to Alabama like Biloxi and Vancleave. A drier weather trend starts tomorrow and continues into the rest of the week.