Police: Biloxi man with medical issues is missing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who walked away from his home, carrying only a guitar. James Edward Gibson's family says he has medical issues, and is without his medication, so they're concerned for his safety.
Gibson was reported missing Sunday, July 14 around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say the man reportedly walked away from his residence in the 2400 block of Beach Blvd. wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts, grey and black Nike tennis shoes, and carrying only his guitar.
Gibson is 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds. He has no phone, identification, or money with him.
If you’ve seen Gibson, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 435-6112 or (228) 392-0641. Callers may remain anonymous.
