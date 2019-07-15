Lessons learned from Hurricane Barry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Barry churned up our waters, brought blustery winds and dumped inches of rain, but for the most part the Gulf Coast was spared from the worst of it.
Harrison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Rupert Lacy is hard at work in his office Monday, still keeping an eye on the last of Barry’s rain bands. This is a storm he has been preparing Harrison County for over a week.
“We were fortunate. But we still do have, in checking some of the rain gauges, we had pockets of 5 inches. We had other areas that got a little bit more than that. But, those heavy high values, we were very fortunate," Lacy said.
While the Coast received minimal damage, Lacy warns against using the phrase “dodged a bullet” and urges preparedness, especially with a hard to forecast storm like Barry.
“It was tough on the forecasters doing it the old fashioned way, and it was actually tough on the electronic models to capture everything,” Lacy said.
But, overall Lacy believes Harrison County was well prepared.
“I think our citizens were. I think all our business leaders, our government officials were prepared, and they took the right message,” he explained.
As far as getting those messages out, Harrison County EMA is turning to social media.
“One of the things we tried to do for the public was social media, which is a way to hopefully get the right message out. We learned a few lessons there, but we will get better on that too, which is something new for us,” he explained.
The city of Long Beach also found social media helpful in getting important messages out to residents.
“There’s some people who weren’t sure if tarps are available, so we are able to inform our citizens of what’s going on and what is available for them to prepare for the storm," said Jenny Levens, Long Beach’s community affairs director.
Overall, the consensus was that the Coast was well prepared for the storm. But officials warn it’s still early on in Hurricane Season, and no one should let their guard down when it comes to hurricane preparedness and safety.
“Hopefully, people did review their plans. They didn’t get too anxious. But you know it is hurricane season, so look at our web page, look at our social media information, look at y’alls [WLOX] social media information, y’all’s [WLOX] web page if they want to get ready, which we always encourage. But check the plan. Check your stuff. Be ready because here we are a month into hurricane season, and we’ve got several months to go," Lacy said.
