Hurricane Barry affects coastal wildlife

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When potentially disastrous weather threatens the Coast, many residents prepare themselves and their pets for the effects. While remembering pets is essential, many people forget about how bad weather also affects wildlife.
These animals can experience extreme impacts from weather events. Wild at Heart Animal Rescue reported several nests of baby squirrels were admitted with hypothermia and hypoglycemia.
Many of the babies they treated had fallen out of nests, leaving them with severe head injuries. Falling out of nests also left many of them with ant bites, and one had even been attacked by a dog. The rescue had to euthanize one bird, who sustained a fatal injury to its wing.
Wild at Heart warns that most wildlife will be found as waters dry up and urges anyone who finds an injured animal to scoop it up, put it in a box with a blanket or towel and get in touch with them as soon as possible.
The number for the rescue is 228-669-7907.
