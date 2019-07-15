Harrison County assistant tax collector arrested for felony charges of fraud

A demand letter worth $19,821.50 was delivered to Gill at the time of her arrest. A portion of the demand issued to Gill is to repay some of the salary she was paid in 2016 and 2017. State law prohibits the salary of an assistant tax collector from exceeding those of the elected tax collector in the county. Because Gill allegedly performed overtime work, the total salary she received exceeded the statutory limit by more than $9,000.