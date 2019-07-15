Gulfport Sportsplex hosts national softball tournament

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s another busy week of activities at the Gulfport Sportsplex. Schutt (Shut) Sports decided to holds it’s 2019 National Fastpitch Championship at the sportsplex.
One hundred and twenty teams from 18 states are on the Coast this week as girls, ages 10 to 18 years old, compete. Tournament organizers say the six synthetic field turf diamonds in Gulfport give them lots of options when it comes to rainy weather.
"It’s a huge advantage because, today, we’re doing a clinic for all the kids, put on by college coaches and players,” said Jimmy Willis, tournament director. “We’re trying to find a combination of things. One, needing as many fields as we can get located at one place, and a lot of activities for the kids and their parents because we want them to enjoy the experience. Because it’s not about playing softball all the time.”
Games begin Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.
