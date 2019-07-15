Biloxi business owner wins international pageant title

Former Saintsation Brandy Jarvis Ibos speaks on the inclusion of a male dancer to the team. In July 2019, Ibos was named the winner of Mrs. USA Earth. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | July 14, 2019 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 10:08 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi resident is now representing South Mississippi on the international stage after Brandy Jarvis Ibos was crowned the newest Mrs. Earth.

USA is your new Mrs Earth! Congratulations Brandy Jarvis Ibos!! #mrsearth #mrsusa #mrspageant

Posted by Mrs. USA Earth on Sunday, July 14, 2019

Ibos was named Mrs. USA Earth 2018 in November, becoming the U.S. representative at the international competition, according to a press release from the Mrs. USA Earth website.

She is the proud owner of the Sequin Siren, a formal wear and event apparel boutique, while also a hip hop instructor at Nancy’s School of Dance. She is a former NFL Cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints and previously placed in the Top 10 at the Miss Earth USA national competition in 2016.

