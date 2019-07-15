Biloxi business owner wins international pageant title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi resident is now representing South Mississippi on the international stage after Brandy Jarvis Ibos was crowned the newest Mrs. Earth.
Ibos was named Mrs. USA Earth 2018 in November, becoming the U.S. representative at the international competition, according to a press release from the Mrs. USA Earth website.
She is the proud owner of the Sequin Siren, a formal wear and event apparel boutique, while also a hip hop instructor at Nancy’s School of Dance. She is a former NFL Cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints and previously placed in the Top 10 at the Miss Earth USA national competition in 2016.
