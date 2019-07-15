Beach cleanup crews busy after Barry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cleanup crews are busy removing the remaining debris left behind by Barry along the beaches in Harrison County.
Workers started early Monday morning, combing the sand. A debris line can be seen on the beach, showing how far the storm surge pushed ashore during the weekend storm.
"We're just taking care of the high water mark that came up from the storm," said sand beach director Chuck Loftis.
“We have some beach grass and vegetated debris, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” he explained.
Crews are starting on the west end of Harrison County at Henderson Point and working their way east to Biloxi. Additional workers are also working near Courthouse Road in Gulfport removing sand from against the sea wall.
“This is our front door for the Gulf Coast. We try to do everything we can to make it look the best we possibly can, so that’s why we’re out first thing this morning,” said Loftis.
While Barry did leave quite a mess for the beaches, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority director Chuck Loftis says it could have been much worse. He says he’s grateful the beaches aren’t in any worse shape.
He also reminds people the beaches are still open, despite the algae-related water warnings. It's why keeping the beaches clean is still top priority for them.
“We want to make everything as nice as possible for the visitors and the locals alike to please come down and enjoy the beach,” he said.
It’ll take crews about two weeks until they can clean all of the county’s beaches, depending on weather, of course.
