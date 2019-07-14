Hancock County continues to see flooding after heavy rainfalls

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several streets in Hancock County are still experiencing issues after an excess of rain caused flooding in some areas. Tropical Storm Barry slowly made landfall Saturday night in Louisiana, but areas in South Mississippi are still seeing effects from the storm.
Hancock County Emergency Management Agency director, Brian Adam confirmed 128 streets in Hancock County are experiencing some issues from flooding. One hundred and twenty-eight roads had some sort of water over the roads. Nineteen roads were impassable, according to Adam.
Those streets are in the following areas:
- Rainier on Westside of HWY 603 had 11 streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 18 streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 43 Streets
- Jordan River Drive had 4 streets
- Chapman Road on Eastside of HWY 603 had 7 streets
- Avenue D on Westside of HWY 603 had 6 streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 7 streets
- River/Union Street on Westside of Hwy 603 had 12 streets
- Harbor Drive on Westside of Hwy 603 had 11 streets
- Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 7 streets
- Jordan River Shores had 2 streets
Adam says the the tide gauge is at 3.54. The EMA Office will continue to check the roads for flooding throughout the day. If you or someone you know becomes trapped due to flood waters, call your local law enforcement agency immediately.
