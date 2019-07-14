Highway 90 mess, potential river flooding on radar of emergency officials

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant’s big message for residents of the Gulf Coast: It’s not over until it’s over.
The immediate and biggest concern for residents on the effects of Barry, especially in Harrison County, are dangerous roads, like Highway 90.
Right now, Highway 90 is a long stretch of potential danger. Although it’s passable, wet sand is piled up everywhere.
“Be aware, particularly if you think you have to drive tonight. The streets could be flooded, they could be very dangerous, they’re wet. If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel," Bryant said.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is monitoring it, but it could be a while before the mess is cleaned up.
“If it’s a danger to anyone or a safety issue at all, it will be removed,” said Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “Otherwise, it will not be removed until the rain is complete and over.”
That could be Monday or Tuesday before cleanup can begin.
Overall, Harrison County Emergency Management Agency Director Rupert Lacy said the Coast fared well.
“The Coastal front is looking better,” he said. “We did not get to the six-foot storm surge. The high tide was just a little bit low and then the winds actually worked in our benefit.”
There could be another problem snaking around the corner.
“It’s going inland,” Lacy said. “So now what we’re focusing on are the three rivers that are coming back into Harrison County and then will affect the citizens on those rivers.”
As of Saturday night, Cedar Lake Road, which is prone to flooding from the Biloxi River, is passable.
The water remains within its banks.
MEMA Director Greg Michel warned of complacency.
“I would not let your guard down here yet,” he said. “There are still some potential issues here on the lower Coast counties we’re just going to start looking at now - paying attention here and start looking to the north to those counties effected by rain tonight.”
