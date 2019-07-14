Effects of TS Barry seen in Harrison, Jackson counties

GULF COAST (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Barry made landfall over Louisiana Saturday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean South Mississippi didn’t see any action from the weather.
In Harrison County, Gov. Phil Bryant held a press conference with other state officials, stressing that residents need to remain cautious as the severe weather continues.
While Jackson County was farther away from Barry, concerns over elevated river levels are on residents’ minds going into Saturday night.
