Drier weather lures people out to Ocean Springs beach

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Drier weather lured people out to Ocean Spring’s Front Beach on Sunday, all of them happy Barry did not bring the flooding many anticipated.
It did mean some gusty winds Sunday morning, perfect for Joe Jackson to do some kite flying, but he wouldn’t have minded some sunshine.
“Eh, could be better," Jackson said. "Could be more sun, but wind is wind.”
He preferred it, though, over the downpours of rain that kept him from the beach Saturday as the rain bands of Hurricane Barry moved through South Mississippi.
“It was a lot of water. A little bit of wind, but if that’s the first storm we’re going to get, be thankful it’s the one we got," Jackson said.
He's also thankful he didn't personally see any damage.
Bob Smith, on the other hand, did, though very minor.
“I live on a bayou back over here on East Beach, and the end of my pier floated off, but I roped it, and I’ve got it tied down with ropes today, and I’ll fix it later," he said.
Rain or shine - he's taking it all in stride.
“I didn’t mind sitting on the porch, having a drink and reading. Today, no rain, and a ride," Smith said.
For siblings Cohen and Ella, they’re bigger fans of the dry weather.
“Yeah, let’s go to the beach and walk it,” said Cohen Monaghan.
Even a cloudy day, they said, is better than being stuck indoors.
“It’s better than yesterday. It ain’t as good as we’ve had but it’s better," Cohen said.
A good attitude to have for those enjoying the beach, just happy Barry didn’t leave much behind but a few puddles.
“Just enjoy it. Keeps ticking by. Grab every second," Jackson said.
