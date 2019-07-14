Barry may bring more heavy rain today

The center of Barry may be moving north through Western Louisiana, but we’re still going to see its rain bands pass through today and tonight. Heavy rain is possible, and we could see an additional 1-3″ of rain through Monday. Some localized areas may pick up over 4-5 inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening. Never try to drive through flooded roadways! Low-lying areas will be prone to some of this flooding. We also could see a few quick spin-up tornadoes within some of these rain bands. We are under a level one risk for severe weather on Sunday.