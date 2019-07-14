Barry causing some street flooding in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads in Bay St Louis and Waveland remain soaked and flooded in some areas.
Street flooding is a problem, but most of it doesn’t come past the knee or even the shin barely.
A lot of the houses in the affected areas are raised up off the ground significantly
Some people said that certain areas that have seen flooding this weekend typically don’t flood, but it’ll be a slim chance that it gets so bad that they’re worried about their property.
If conditions became too severe, streets closed in some cases, like on Beach Boulevard in Waveland, where water came crashing onto the road and sand began piling up.
The breeze or the whitecaps crashing on to the beaches weren't even enough to bring people out to the storm watch.
The ground remains saturated as the rain continues, as to be expected with stormy conditions like this.
Emergency management officials will continue to monitor the conditions throughout the county until the remnants of Barry pass.
