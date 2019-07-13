Pascagoula police investigating early morning stabbing

By Annie Johnson | July 13, 2019 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated July 13 at 9:14 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Captain Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department confirmed officers are currently investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.

The stabbing happened at the Gulf Breeze apartment complex on South Bellaire Street. Cpt. Adams says the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Adams said they currently do not have a suspect.

This is a current investigation and details are limited at this time. We will update the story as new details emerge.

