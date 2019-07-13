Gov. Bryant voices concerns for Gulf Coast ahead of Barry’s landfall

I appreciate what he’s doing because not only now are we looking at why the Corps has not been able to manage some of this water. Now they do a really good job, but we need to do a better job. We need to give them the flexibility they need to be able to open those structures and allow some of this water out of the Mississippi River so we’ve been working. I met with R.L. James, head of the Army Corps of Engineers in Washington two months ago, but not only now for this event but years to come. We don’t want this in 2020 or 2024. We got to find a way to be able to relieve this water in the Mississippi, particularly for those counties in the Delta that has been underwater since February, but also the counties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Pascagoula River and other tributaries that will be flooding as well as long as we cannot relieve that Mississippi and high water when it comes."