Barry weakens to a tropical storm; flooding remains a concern for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track Barry and the potential impacts it could bring to South Mississippi.
Tropical Storm Barry is affecting our region of the Gulf Coast this weekend. It made landfall on Saturday as a category one hurricane near Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
The latest advisory downgraded Barry back to a tropical storm.
As of now, flooding rain threat remains South Mississippi’s greatest threat. The WLOX Weather App future radar keeps continuous training rain bands over parts of South Mississippi through Saturday afternoon as Barry’s center makes landfall.
An additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected as Barry continues to move slowly.
- Heavy rain: In general, an additional 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts over 5 inches is possible for South Mississippi. A bulls eye of 15-20 inches is possible for southeastern Louisiana. If the heavy rain bands expected over southeastern Louisiana set up over South Mississippi, we could see much higher totals. If you live in flood-prone areas, take action to protect your property ahead of time. As always, have multiple ways to receive warnings to know where you will go if you need to move to higher ground.
- Storm surge: Storm surge of 3 to 5 feet above normally dry ground along the Mississippi Coast. Impacts include flooded coastal roadways and other low lying areas. Some roads could become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.
- Wind: Strong winds are expected to increase through Saturday night across our area. Our wind forecast calls for maximum sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 MPH now through Sunday. Potential impacts some tree damage and perhaps some damage to roofs and fences and scattered power and communication outages - especially in areas with above-ground lines. Stay indoors and away from windows during strongest winds.
- Tornadoes: Anytime with land-falling tropical systems, quick, spin-up tornadoes are a possibility.
