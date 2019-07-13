Additional rain bands possible for South MS as Barry lifts north

Barry made landfall today as a category one hurricane near Intracoastal, Louisiana. It will continue to slowly move to the north. Since we are in the eastern section of the storm, we can expect some off and on periods of heavy rain today through Sunday along with coastal flooding. We’re generally looking at about 2-4″ of additional rain in South Mississippi, but locally higher amounts over 5 inches are possible. It all depends where the heaviest rain bands will set up.
Storm surge may be as high as 2-5 feet for Hancock and Harrison County. It may reach around 2-4 feet for Jackson County. Low-lying areas and areas right along the coast will be the most vulnerable for flooding.
We also have the chance for a few quick spin-up tornadoes today. We are currently under a level two risk for severe weather.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.