Additional rain bands possible for South MS as Barry lifts north

Barry made landfall today as a category one hurricane near Intracoastal, Louisiana. It will continue to slowly move to the north. Since we are in the eastern section of the storm, we can expect some off and on periods of heavy rain today through Sunday along with coastal flooding. We’re generally looking at about 2-4″ of additional rain in South Mississippi, but locally higher amounts over 5 inches are possible. It all depends where the heaviest rain bands will set up.