Areas of South Mississippi seeing impacts of Hurricane Barry

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Residents in South Mississippi are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best when it comes to Hurricane Barry.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the Gulf Coast. Saturday morning, the rain quickly picked up and started coming down hard in spurts just after 5 a.m.
Multiple sightings of fallen trees, debris and flooding have been reported in Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County.
A tornado warning went into effect around 6:40 a.m. until 7 a.m. for Jackson County but has since been called off.
The following streets have been reported as flooded in Hancock County:
- Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 8 Streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 13 Streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 83 Streets
- Avenue B on East Side of Hwy 603 had 6 Streets
- Jordan River Drive had 3 Streets
- Chapman Road on Eastside of HWY 603 had 7 Streets
- Whitney on Westside of Hwy 603 had 3 Streets
- Avenue D on Westside of HWY 603 had 7 Streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 5 Streets
- Union Street on Westside of Hwy 603 had 9 Streets
- Harbor Drive on Westside of Hwy 603 had 17 Streets
- Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 13 Streets
- Jordan River Shores had 5 Streets
There are several road closures in place.
Gulfport police reported sand piling up along Hwy 90 mostly near Debuys Road.
Biloxi police reported typical flooding in common area including Cedar Lake Road and the Popps Ferry causeway.
Barry continues to move very slowly, but it is expected to make landfall sometime Saturday morning as a category one hurricane in Central Louisiana. The storm was labeled as a tropical storm until just before 10 a.m. when it was upgraded to a hurricane.
The area is generally looking at about 3-6″ of rain in South Mississippi, but locally higher amounts near 8 inches are possible.
