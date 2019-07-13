Additional rain bands possible for South MS as Barry lifts north and weakens

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Barry lifts north into Louisiana and weakens, it will bring a plume of moisture north. Since South Mississippi will be on the east side of the circulation, that means winds will still carry moisture from the south over the Gulf into South Mississippi.
The National Weather Service reports rivers in South Mississippi are no longer forecast to be in Flood Stage except for Pearl River and the Bogalusa River, which are on the Louisiana state line.
It is not uncommon for heavy rain bands to develop far east from the center and that is what the WLOX Weather Team will monitor closely over Sunday and Monday.
It is extremely difficult to determine where those rain bands will set-up, but wherever they do, they can train over the same areas and cause flash flooding. These rain bands can also produce short-lived tornadoes that can spin-up quickly. We will be under a level one risk for severe weather on Sunday.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected as Barry continues to move slowly. However, locally higher amounts up to 4-5 inches are possible where rain bands can develop and persist. A Flash Flood Watch continues into Sunday evening. It’s extremely dangerous to drive through flooded roads.
The Storm Surge Warning has been canceled for Hancock and Harrison Counties. The Storm Surge Watch for Jackson County has also been canceled.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Barry made landfall as a hurricane Saturday afternoon over the central coast of Louisiana. However, due to the poor center definition, the exact times and locations will be determined in post-analysis.
So far in South Mississippi, radar estimated rainfall has been between 2-5 inches with locally higher amounts since Friday July 12, 2019. The rain is much welcomed due to the recent dry conditions.
Some areas along the coast did experience coastal flooding, mainly across the low lying areas in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties.
On Friday, July 13, 2019 storm surge from Barry caused water near the Silver Slipper Casino in Bay St. Louis to come over South Beach Boulevard.
